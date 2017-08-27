Never take your girl friends for granted

Although the main aim of Rough Night was to be funny, it was also important to explore friendships.

Scarlett Johansson leads an ensemble that includes Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz for the comedy Rough Night. She is the bride-to-be who gets together with a bunch of old friends in Miami for a wild hen weekend that goes completely wild... to the point that a dead body is involved.

“This movie might seem to be about friends who find themselves in a not-so-average bachelorette party through a series of very over-the-top events, but the movie is really about friendship,” says Johansson, making a rare venture into comedy. “We often can take for granted the people that know us the best,” she adds. “This movie is a sort of cautionary tale about taking that for granted – and, also, it’s a celebration of that kind of deep friendship.”

Rough Night is the first big-studio R-rated comedy about women to be directed by a woman in nearly 20 years, offering a completely unique perspective.

“I think it’s obvious that there’s been a dearth of stories told from the perspective of women, especially in the comedy world,” says Lucia Aniello, the film’s director, co-writer, and co-producer.

“Nothing against the R-rated comedies directed by men – but it does feel like the authenticity of a woman’s point of view can only make the female characters feel that much more authentic.

“I definitely wanted to make a movie that makes you want to grab your girlfriends and go to the cinema and laugh together, but I also wanted to make it the kind of movie that if you bring your boyfriend or husband or guy friends, they can enjoy just as much,” adds Aniello.

She explains that, although the main aim was that it is funny, it was also important to explore friendships. It was also intended to make the audience think a little bit more about the people in their lives and those people they are not as close to as they were. “Rough Night is more about those friendships – the people who would do anything for you – than it is about a dead body.”

Johansson plays Jess Thayer, the bride-to-be who has dedicated her life to public service. “I read the script and it was just so funny,” she says. “It made me laugh out loud, and I’m not a person that laughs out loud. I laugh a lot on the inside, but it made me belly laugh. I just loved how real the relationships were between these girls and how very earnest the characters were. I responded to these characters and how very real and raw they are.”

Kate McKinnon portrays Pippa, who is Jess’ eccentric Australian friend from her college days. “She’s the freest spirit there possibly could be,” says McKinnon. “There are no rules with Pippa. But even though she’s a strange bird, she’s also sincere, tender and sweet – she has an absolute joy – which I think is a good combo.”

Jillian Bell plays Alice, Jess’ overly possessive friend who reli­shes reliving the past. Though the two were very close when they were in college, the passing years have changed that friendship.

“Alice thinks she’s still Jess’ best friend,” says Bell, adding that: “Alice is the one pushing to have this bachelorette weekend in order to recapture the good old days. She is definitely stuck in the past. She’s holding onto old me­mo­­ries, and old friends, unable to move forward, and this experience propels her out of the past.”

Frankie, played by Ilana Glazer, is the consummate activist. “Frankie is a hyper-politicised rich kid from Brentwood who thinks the things that she does are very important,” says Glazer. “She forgoes a life of leisure to devote herself to making a difference.”

And finally, Blair, played by Zoë Kravitz, is the successful, straight-laced, proper and seemingly put-together one of the group. However, outward appearances can be deceptive. “Blair is separated from her husband and fighting for custody of her child,” says Kravitz. “She cares more about how she appears than actually connecting with her friends and telling them what’s going on.”

Rough Night also stars Paul W. Downs as Jess’s fiancé Peter, Demi Moore and Ty Burrell as a Miami couple looking to swing and swap partners, and Ryan Cooper, who plays the unfortunate Jay.