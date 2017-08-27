Hail Blk is both an artist and a record label. How did the story start and what was the idea behind it?

After having released lots of tracks under the N.d alias I needed something fresh to start over again with a new sound, something more specific when it comes to beats and rhythm progressions. So I started the Hail Blk project at first to release my music on vinyl, but then I saw some good music coming from the island so I decided to release some local music too.

When did your interest in music in general start – and how did it develop into a love for techno?

As a kid I was always into heavy metal music. Then in the mid-2000s I came across most of the electronic music at that time. The simplicity and effectiveness of techno music and the energy it transmits and passes on to the audience kind of hit my spot.

How have you seen your style evolve through the years?

Well, it got heavier, faster and more simple – and yet detailed, or at least I’m trying to be. The Hail Blk productions are more oriented to heavy-paced distorted rhythms.

What do you think of the scene in Malta? How has it changed through the years?

In general, the techno scene here in Malta is really strong; there are lots of good acts and DJs coming every month.

It’s difficult to complain, yet there might be a little bit of oversaturation in the market, thus leading to poor attendance to some of the events. Then again in a small country that’s is kind of hard to avoid.

What is your approach to producing music?

I like to tackle ideas with a simple approach; keep a few machines running, do not overdo it, and let the loop or groove sink in.

Being able to mix software and hardware is a blessing; you can go much further with your ideas

From where do you get your inspiration?

From life in general, the people around me, places I visit and experiences and memories.

Do you prefer hardware or software?

Personally I prefer having a simple, hardware-based set-up with a master sequencer, drum machine and a good synthesizer. But being able to mix software and hardware is a blessing; you can go much further with your ideas and it makes room for more detailed processing.

What do you think of the rivalry there is in the underground scene, especially between promoters? Do you find this a problem?

Like in every competitive market, there will be rivals. I stay out of the promoting business so I have no problems at all; I stick with making music.

Hail Blk

What are your expectations for Glitch?

Awesomeness, undoubtedly.

What can we expect from your set?

I will be playing most of the recent material I have been preparing slowly this year. It should be interesting.

Any upcoming new releases?

I will be concluding the year of the Hail Blk records with a release from myself. I have a couple of other releases on a couple of other labels to sort out this year too.

Glitch Festival takes place on September 7, 8 and 9 at Gianpula Fields, Rabat. Tickets are available online.

http://tickets.glitchfestival.com