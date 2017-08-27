Glitch goes bigger

Cain Farrugia

Ramona Depares catches up with Glitch Festival co-organiser and artist Cain Farrugia to learn how it’s all going down at Gianpula Fields this year.

How was the idea for Glitch born – and what was the concept behind it?

All four of us have been in the industry for 15 years or so. Looking back, Glitch Festival had been years in the making, even before we teamed up. Up till then I had been organising my own nights, mainly with Andrew Grech. I remember Karl Attard and Kevin Ellul had messaged us to meet up. We had no idea what they wanted to talk to us about; you could say we were ‘competitors’ at the time.

We had met on a Saturday afternoon in March 2015. We started to talk about the downsides of having big names playing in our club nights and how we can get a bigger following if we can combine two or three artists in one night. More drinks and more chatter later and there you have it... Glitch Festival.

How was the festival received last year? And what did you learn from this first edition?

We were overwhelmed with the positive feedback; we really couldn’t ask for more. Looking back, we started from an idea to what is now a festival competing with top ones in Europe. It is very difficult to explain all the hours of work we put into it. The people around us might think we’re crazy about Glitch, and we are!

What sort of changes can we expect this year?

We’ve moved to a new home at Gianpula Fields this year. The move was inevitable for many reasons. The new venue has given us more flexibility. From a production perspective, we can promise a festival experience like no other ever stage in Malta.

We are also introducing multiple stages; this has enabled us to book more artists and further diversity in the line-up. We’re especially excited to introduce a third day, with a daytime boat party – a perfect way to close off an intense second edition.

What are the biggest challenges in organising a festival of this level?

Everything is as challenging as you make it. We put in a lot of effort even in the tiny details, to achieve the results we would be looking for. We’re very happy with the way the first edition turned out. The challenge was to keep up the momentum and build onto it. Every area for improvement has been addressed and tweaked. The line-up is probably the trickiest task for us as, quite simply, it is the selling point. Our aim, year after year, is to put together the biggest line-up ever hosted in Malta. So it can only get better every year, that we can promise! In the end, when you see everything shaping up and working out smoothly, it makes all those hours spent figuring out the best solution well worth it.

The logistics are also very challenging. Throughout the year we’re a team of four people; however, setting up and working at the festival we have over 120 people working or volunteering to make everything possible.

Besides being part of the organisation you are also an artist. Does this dual role present any difficulties or conflicts?

Not really. As everyone within the team has his own responsibilities, I can plan my schedule around my tasks. I am also not a live performer, so the time to get things ready in relation to music is less time consuming. The only issue is that when playing in a festival where I’m also the organi­ser, at the back of my mind I’m always thinking and wondering if everything is running smoothly at the time. So it’s difficult to be totally at ease.

When did your interest in music in general start – and how did it develop into a love for electronic music?

I wasn’t brought up listening to music really. Although my father is a huge Phil Collins fan, that was the only music I was exposed to. Then cable television and the internet happened. I remember I had seen an interview with Afrika Bambaataa and found it inspiring. So I ended up digging further online. It wasn’t always just techno, I used to enjoy a bit of house and some trance but that only lasted a couple of months.

How have you seen your style evolve through the years?

Electronic music is constantly evolving in general, so you can’t really confine yourself to one genre. When I first started DJing it was more of the experimental/ Brighton sounds. Now it has turned into a constant task of hours of searching and listening to new material. My style/selection has also changed as I’m more focused and selective in what I listen to.

What do you think of the electronic scene in Malta? How has it changed through the years?

It’s been turning some heads over the past five years. The scene here in Malta is being talked about by many people. You can meet someone randomly across the globe and as soon as you mention that you’re from Malta, they will point out a night that they or a friend visited once. This is also happening with artists and has left a positive effect. Everyone hears so many good things about the scene here. This usually gets the foreign acts excited about playing before even setting foot on our tiny island.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I have a huge passion for techno. The music is my main source of inspiration and drive. There is nothing better than seeing a crowd on the dance floor moving to music you’ve selected.

What do you think of the rivalry there is in the underground scene, especially between promoters? Do you find this a problem – both from the point of view of an artist and that of an organiser?

A healthy rivalry is good, in my opinion. Most promoters have different directions and this helps the scene to grow stronger. It is a very tough business, and over the years I have lost track of how many promoters popped up suddenly or decided to call it a day. Although you get people who are in it for the wrong reasons, they usually don’t last very long. Time has taught us that collaboration is key for the future of the scene.

What are your expectations for this year’s Glitch?

We’ve got an ambitious yet realistic plan for Glitch set over the next couple of years. So far, we are very happy with the way things are turning out for this year’s edition as well as with the success of the first edition.

We are competing with the rest of Europe as a festival, selling Glitch and Malta as an excellent festival destination. It’s safe to say we have one of the strongest line-ups around for a festival of our size. This has made waves even across the international press. We’re ecstatic to see people travelling to Malta from the four corners of the earth, solely for Glitch!

We’ve prepared a nice build-up for every day. We start off with easier disco and house sounds, capturing the perfect sunsets, and work our way to darker house sounds and techno throughout the night.

What can we expect from your set?

Last year I played a daytime set, so I had to dig deeper in my record collection. This year I will be playing later in the night in one of the other stages. This will allow me to play heavier stuff, which is more of my home ground. I’m really excited about the new stages, it will add an extra dimension to the festival.

Glitch Festival takes place on September 7, 8 and 9 at Gianpula Fields, Rabat. Tickets are available online.

http://tickets.glitchfestival.com