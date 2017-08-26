Watch: Conor McGregor career in numbers
Conor McGregor fights as a professional boxer for the first time when he faces Floyd Mayweather at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on August 26.
Here, Press Association Sport explores the numbers behind the career one of the world's highest-profile fighters.
24 - The number of professional fights McGregor, 29, has had in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
0 - The number of professional or amateur boxing matches he has had.
21 - The number of victories he has achieved in those 24 fights.
18 - The number of those victories that came via knockout, giving him a knockout percentage of 75 from his 24 fights.
13 - The number of fights the Irishman has won inside the first round.
13 - The time in seconds McGregor needed to knock out Jose Aldo and win the UFC featherweight title in December 2015.
1 - The number of fights he has won via submission.
1-0 - McGregor's amateur record.
57 - His striking defence; the percentage of total strikes avoided in the UFC.
473 - His total of successful strikes in the UFC, out of an attempted 993, giving him a success rate of 48 per cent.
175 - McGregor's height, in centimetres, or 5ft 9ins.
118 - His reach, in centimetres, or 74ins
34,000,000 - McGregor's reported net worth, in US dollars, prior to the Mayweather fight.
606,100,000 - The reported projected revenue, in US dollars, for the August 26 fight with Floyd Mayweather at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.
2 - The number of UFC titles McGregor presently holds.
25 - The number of hours of community service he undertook as a punishment for the bottle-throwing incident prior to his fight with Nate Diaz.
