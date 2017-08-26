Pharmacies open tomorrow
9am to noon
Collis Williams Pharmacy, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
Thomas Pharmacy, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);
Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);
Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);
Balluta Pharmacy, 30, Main Street, St Julian’s (2131 7888);
Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);
Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);
Hompesch Pharmacy, 207, Triq Hompesch, Fgura (2180 7503);
Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);
Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue;
Żebbuġ (2146 5411);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);
Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);
Vella Pharmacy, 15, 13th December Street, Nadur (2156 6431).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
Blood donation
■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at the Gozo General Hospital between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.