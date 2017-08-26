Advert
Saturday, August 26, 2017, 00:01

Passion in the deep south

Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell in The Beguiled.

Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell in The Beguiled.

Sofia Coppola’s latest film pits Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell in a Civil War-era battle of wits.

The Beguiled, an adaptation of Thomas P. Cullinan’s novel of the same name, unfolds in 1863 as the American Civil War curdles in its third year.

It is set in a girl’s boarding school in Virginia, a sphere of carefully protected femininity kept largely isolated from the violent conflict rocking the country. The school’s buttoned-up routine is interrupted, however, when the women secretly take an injured enemy soldier (Farrell) into their care.

As they grant him refuge and tend to his wounds, the school simmers over with repressed desires and sexual tension, enmeshing the school’s headmistress (Kidman) and the girls under her care in volatile rivalries.

The story has already been adapted for the screen before, in a 1971 version directed by Don Siegel and starring Clint Eastwood. Coppola, however, makes the film entirely her own, paring away all but the most essential elements of the story, leaving a film where emotion and character are conveyed subtly through shifts in facial expressions, quiet glances and changes in the light.

The Beguiled is being screened at St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 8.30pm. Tickets may be obtained at http://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org .

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Qormi celebrations

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Wining under the stars

  5. Three-day film festival in Gozo

  6. Siġġiewi vines

  7. Literature, films and music at Fort St Elmo

  8. Final evening of literature festival at...

  9. Opportunity for music enthusiasts

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed