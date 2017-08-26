Opportunity for music enthusiasts

International Winds and Percussion Festival – a five-day event being organised by Band Clubs 4 Youths (BC4Y) comes to an end tomorrow.

The main aim behind BC4Y is to promote and entice musicians and young students to further their musical studies. It is striving to ensure a higher standard of musical education among bandsmen based on a holistic professional approach while also encouraging the exchange of ideas and cultures.

The festival is one of the projects through which BC4Y plans to achieve the objectives mentioned above.

During this festival, all participants are being given the opportunity to work closely with internationally-renowned Maltese and foreign musicians and tutors through several activities being organised over an intensive period.

The world-famous tutors include clarinettist Sergio Bosi (Italy), saxophonist Antonino Mollica (France/Italy), trumpeter Brendan Ball (UK), fellow countryman David Thornton, overseeing the Low Brass, and Italian musician Rodolfo Rossi whose main area is percussion.

The festival’s official pianist is Elaine Mercieca. These tutors are delivering lessons, masterclasses, workshops, chamber music sessions and concerts.

Other activities include a workshop related to contemporary styles led by Alex Bezzina, as well as an exhibition related to manufactures of musical products.

All tutors will be involved in a concert on Saturday, September 23 at 7.30pm at the theatre of the Johann Strauss School of Music in Ħamrun. The following day, the festival participants will perform in concert in the same venue at the same time.

The festival runs at the Aġenzija Żgħażagħ premises in Santa Venera until tomorrow. The project was approved and partially financed by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ in collaboration with l-Għaqda Każini tal-Banda.

Band Clubs 4 Youths (BC4Y) was established by eight local band clubs namely Għaqda Mużikali Marija Bambina, Banda Vittorja, Naxxar; Soċjetà Filarmonika Pinto, Banda San Sebastjan, Qormi; Società Filarmonica La Vittoria, Mellieħa, Banda Sagra Familja, Kalkara, Banda San Ġiljan, St Julian’s, 12th May Band & Social Club, Żebbuġ; Għaqda Mużikali San Leondardo, Kirkop and Għaqda Mużikali San Girgor, Kerċem.

