Saturday, August 26, 2017, 00:01

Feasts tomorrow

■ St Bartholomew, Għargħur
■ St Joseph, Manikata
■ Maria Regina, Marsa
■ Conversion of St Paul, Safi
■ St Julian, St Julian’s
■ St Dominic, Vittoriosa
■ Our Lady of Loreto, Għajnsielem

