Announcements

VELLA. On August 24, at Karin Grech Hospital, HELEN, née Spiteri, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joe and his wife Mary, Rose and her husband Joe Bugeja, Vera and her husband Tony Domancich, Dora and her husband Aldo Scicluna and Alfred and his wife Jane, her brother in UK Charles Spiteri, her brothers and sisters-in-law, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, August 26, at 8.30am for St Francis of Assisi (St Anthony) church, Msida Street, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of DION CARDONA will be celebrated tomorrow at 11am at Attard parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ABELA – HELENE, née Madiona. Today being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her husband Maurice, her children Ben, Carol, Sandra and Angèle, and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – Dr JOHN ATTARD. Remembering our dear father, especially today being the 48th anniversary of his death. Rest in peace.

CARUANA – NICHOLAS. Treasured memories of a beloved father, today the 40th year of his demise. Still sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosella, Inez and family.

CHIRCOP – GODFREY. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear brother-in-law on the second anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed by Jeffrey and Louise, Godwin and Jeanette, Sheila and Reno, Lilian, Tania, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA – JOSEPHINE. Remembered with love and gratitude by her daughters and their families. May she rest in peace.

FABRI. In loving memory of MARY on the first anniversary of her demise. Her sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of LILLY, née Bonnici, a dear mother and grandmother, on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Angele Vicky and their families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

NAUDI. Loving, happy and fond memories of Perit LOUIS A. NAUDI on the first anniversary of his demise. Nephews, nieces and all his family.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MABEL J., today being the 17th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TANTI – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very loving husband, father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always fondly remembered by his wife Louise, his children Maria, Joe, Vince and Anna and their spouses and all his grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Caroline Carta for successfully completing her doctorate in clinical neuroscience. Theme of thesis: automatic and executive language impairment in Alzheimer’s Disease. The PhD was partially funded by the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.