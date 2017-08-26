Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Members from the Mosta Scout Group check the ropes on the double floating raft which they built to camp out at Daħlet il-Fekruna, Xemxija on August 19. The project involved 100 lashings, 40 staves, 30 tanks, 10 planks of marine ply – and of course, countless hours of hard work. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Balzan’s Elkin Serrano Valero (left) heads the ball at goal during their BOV Premier match against Naxxar Lions at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on August 19. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Balzan’s Uros Ljubomirac (centre) is tackled by Naxxar Lion’s Manolito Micallef (right) , during their BOV Premier match at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on August 19. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Balzan striker Bojan Kaljevic (right) sees his effort blocked by Naxxar Lions goal keeper Omar Borg during their BOV Premier match at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on August 19. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Balzan’s Ryan Fenech charges forward during their BOV Premier match against Naxxar Lions, at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on August 19. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Mosta’s Rodriguez Ekani Mosta tries to beat Valletta’s Jean Borg during their BOV Premier match at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on August 19. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Fireworks are let off from a field during the feast of St Mary in Mgarr on August 19. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

Fireworks are let off from the parish church of Mgarr on August 18. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

Fireworks are let off from the parish church of Mgarr on August 18. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

A Gostra participant falls into the sea after collecting the second flag in St Julian's on August 20. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A Gostra participant dives to grab the final flag in St Julian’s on August 20. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A participant grabs the final flag in the Gostra competition in St Julian’s on August 20. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

People watch the statue of St Helens pass through the streets of Birkirkara on August 19. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

The ceiling of Ta Giezu Church in Rabat collapses onto the altar on August 23. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

The sacristan of Ta Giezu Church in Rabat takes out the hosts from behind the altar after the ceiling collapsed on August 23. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

A Bible and chair remain untouched after the ceiling from the Ta Giezu Church in Rabat collapsed over the altar on August 23. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

A young girl picks up paper confetti in a village feast of St Paul in Safi on August 23. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

Children play in the street with paper confetti during the Village feast of St Paul in Safi on August 23. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

The rusting hull of a ship in Marsa creek in August 24. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Rusting ships in Marsa creek on August 24. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A detail of the rusting hull of a ship in Marsa creek in August 24. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A tourist boat passes in front of a super yacht in Grand harbour on August 24. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

People fish as boats pass by in the Grand Harbour on August 24. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man makes his way up steps in Cospiqua on August 24. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Workers clear the rubble from Our Lady of Jesus Church, in Rabat on August 24, a day after the ceiling collapsed causing extensive damage. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The section of from Our Lady of Jesus Church, in Rabat which collapsed on August 23 is covered with a make shift cover as workers clear the rubble works below. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Pieces of the roof membrane lie on the floor of Our Lady of Jesus Church, in Rabat on August 24, a day after the ceiling collapsed causing extensive damage. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli