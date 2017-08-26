Question time: The main requisites

Aleander Balzan, Editor of Kullħadd

The new Nationalist Party leader must have all that Simon Busuttil did not have and must not have what Busuttil put at the centre of his work ethic and at the heart of his character.

The PN leader must present himself with a clear vision for the future of the nation. He must be fully aware of the path on which he would like to lead his party. When Joseph Muscat was elected leader of the Labour Party, his vision of a victorious generation, Ġenerazzjoni rebbieħa, was built on such solid thinking it still holds water today.

Are ideas being presented by those contesting for the PN’s leadership that would be able to withstand the test of time? I would say none at all.

Thanks to Facebook Live, I followed nearly all the meetings the contenders had in their political clubs. It was rather unfortunate to observe that none of them seems to grasp the notion that they might not only be leader of the PN but a future prime minister too.

I have heard candidates vouch that their political clubs will have doors that are more open, that they will attempt to cater for individual favours, that they will try to haul the PN out of the financial crisis and that they will attempt to resuscitate a party that is in internal shambles. However, none of them have presented a single idea on how they would administer important sectors in the running of the country.

There are also other elements I would look for as part of the new leadership package, such fresh winds of change. One contestant that would definitely kill the freshness in the air would be Chris Said, who was in Lawrence Gonzi’s infamous Cabinet that self-indulged in a €500 per week increase in their wages. Said is the same politician who told the whistleblower in the Gozitan ‘work for votes’ case he would give him all the aid possible.

There needs to be a leader that grasps the true meaning of transparency. He must not be like Said or Alex Perici Calascione, who allowed agreements such as those with the db Group, so that the PN would be able to cash in on thousands of euros, against every principle governing the law on party financing. If that were not enough, this feat was followed by the ċedoli scheme and other manoeuvers that helped the PN bypass a law enacted in the name of transparency.

Other contestants, such as Adrian Delia, are in no position to offer transparency either. I will only mention his political ventures and take note of the fact that one of his first pronouncements was a refusal to make public his declaration of assets. Horrific allegations then started to emerge, casting a very dubious light on whether he should be trusted with such a massive role.

The new political leader must be one that inspires. None of the candidates has managed to do this so far, not even within the party itself.

I find it rather strange that somebody unable to bring together people of his same political beliefs would be able to bring unity within a country. The ability to achieve unity is definitely a quality a new leader must possess.

The electoral result is clearly indicative of the need for a clean break from Busuttil’s rhetoric of division. Said, Perici Calascione, Delia and Frank Portelli are doing just the opposite. Their confrontational attitude might be indicative that we should expect more of the same; a party whose main aim is to raise the country’s political temperament, in a country where serenity reigns.

The choice of PN leadership is all thanks to what Busuttil left behind him. It is no wonder that seemingly eligible candidates did not pronounce themselves ready for the leadership.

Unfortunately, there is no choice. The inner clique has left the party barren.

Paula Mifsud Bonnici, President of the PN General Council

As expected, the contest for electing a new leader for the Nationalist Party has generated a great deal of interest and the enthusiastic discussion that grew around it shows that the party is very much alive and kicking.

Understandably, every new leader brings with him his own style, his own way of doing things and his own political direction. Nevertheless, there are some fundamental qualities that are prerequisites for any person aspiring to hold the privilege of leading a party with the PN’s history. Such qualities were always defining characteristics of all PN leaders.

The first quality is integrity. Every PN leader has been known for his unquestioned integrity and incorruptibility. No matter how much and how often they are put to the test, their integrity always shone through.

PN councillors historically get pride in choosing a leader that met the quality of integrity without any shadow of doubt.

The second is loyalty to the party. A true leader has to be completely faithful to the party and its voters and is one who shuns machinations and compromise on principle. Loyalty to the party also means that one is in politics not for one’s own personal interests but to serve the people, for the common good.

The third is a commitment to good governance. Again, PN leaders have always distinguished themselves for their seriousness and strength of character, demonstrated through their steadfast commitment to ensure a serious government that sets the right example and respects the highest of standards.

The fourth quality is a strong commitment to the fight against corruption. When corruption is institutionalised to the extent it has become today, in just four short years of Joseph Muscat’s premiership, this takes an even greater priority. This fight is not about words or bluff but about action.

It means a readiness to tackle head on, if necessary, cases of abuse of power even by people of the rank of ministers and even prime ministers. It means having to face State institutions that are used to defend the government rather than the people’s interest. It also means persevering despite a relentless campaign of government-sponsored attacks, character assassination and intimidation.

The fifth quality is unity. The leader must be a unifying figure, able to bring together all party members, with all its colourful and, yet, individually-important pieces of mosaic, in a manner that makes them all feel at home.

The changing social fabric of Maltese society means the leader has to continuously find common ground between strikingly different views within the party on issues of a social, moral or ethical nature and on civil liberties. It is by striking that delicate balance, without dismissing one side or the other, that the party can remain strong and united. But it is also by deciding and shaping the party’s position when going forward.

When push comes to shove, a leader is there to lead and leadership necessarily requires the ability to decide. Differences may still persist but a true leader must unite the party around its overriding commitment to the collective interest of our beloved nation. This is why the PN aspires to be, as its name signifies, the party of the nation. The entire nation and not just part of it.

As many as 135,000 people stand ready to support the new leader from the word go. On that strong basis, he can hopefully build further and turn this force into a strong majority that is able to give our country a better government that truly serves the people rather than itself.

Party councillors and party members owe it to the country to elect a leader who has these qualities in abundance.

