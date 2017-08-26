Watch: 'All this fuss for nothing' - Herrera sees no nepotism in daughter's law appointment

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Environment Minister Josè Herrera has denied that appointing his daughter as commissioner for justice while he forms part of the Cabinet is a case of nepotism, insisting that the move was not unethical.

Times of Malta reported earlier this week that Martina Herrera, the minister’s youngest daughter, was given the judicial post on the recommendation of Justice Minister Owen Bonnici.

Asked whether he believed this was a textbook case of nepotism, Dr Herrera insisted it was not, adding that his daughter was not appointed to a role within his ministry.

“It doesn’t mean that just because you are the daughter of a politician, you have to be excluded,” Dr Herrera said, pointing out that in the past there had been similar appointments and yet “nobody voiced any criticism”.

When questioned if he, therefore, believed the appointment to not be unethical given that he serves as a minister, Dr Herrera dismissed the question as “ridiculous”.

“So you’re saying that since she is my daughter, she has to emigrate? In this country we have to grow up and stop using politics as a mud-slinging exercise.

Does she have to emigrate just because she is my daughter?

“Ethics has absolutely nothing to do with it,” he reiterated.

According to the minister, politicians’ children go through a lot of hardships and make a lot of sacrifices, adding that he never approached anyone to make the appointment happen.

Commissioners for justice preside over local tribunals and decide traffic and other minor offences.

Legal sources said Dr Herrera graduated in November and started practising law at her father’s firm – Josè Herrera and Associates – in March.

On his daughter’s qualifications, Dr Herrera said that whoever is criticising the appointment is “ignorant or unaware of what the role of commissioner is”.

Environment Minister Josè Herrera and his daughter Martina.

“The impression has been given that you need some special experience to be a commissioner when it is the lowest ranking position a lawyer can get,” the minister went on.

In a letter to the Prime Minister yesterday, three NGOs – Aditus Foundation, Integra Foundation and the Critical Institute – said the appointment “is an assault on our democracy”.

“All the elements surrounding this appointment, taken cumulatively, clearly support our understanding that it is borne of preferential treatment afforded to Dr Herrera in view of her father’s position within government.

“This unashamed disrespect for Malta’s justice system, including for all the persons who interact with it in their personal or professional capacities, is unacceptable,” the NGOs said.

The three NGOs urged the Prime Minister to refrain from making appointments they believed tarnished the reputation and effectiveness of the justice system.

The PN has also criticised the appointment, labelling it as the “worst case of nepotism”.