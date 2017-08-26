Watch: Church damage is bigger than thought as repair works start

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Workers clearing up the debris after the collapse of part of the Ta’ Ġieżu church in Rabat are realising the damage is bigger than originally thought.

The Franciscan friars who run the church said that both the altar used to say daily Mass and the high altar would need to be completely replaced.

A substantial part of the floor nearby also sustained irreparable damage and would also need to be changed.

Today, metal beams are being placed across the hole in the roof to install a temporary ceiling. In the circumstances, it has also been decided to build a dome, as had originally been intended.

A section of the floor sustained irreparable damage.

The necessary support to have the dome in place is already being erected and studies are also under way. Meanwhile, the Franciscan friars said that donations by the public for the repair of the damage were drying up because many had the mistaken impression that help from the government and other entities would suffice.

Donations from the public for the repair of the Ta’ Ġieżu are drying up because people have the mistaken impression that help from the government and other entities will be enough to repair the partial ceiling collapse damage.

An emergency account number has been opened where people can make their donations: Iban- BOV A/C – MT43VALL22013000000040020868 884 – Franciscan St Mary of Jesus A/C. Moreover, the friars will be in attendance at the church over the weekend to accept donations.

The Ta’ Ġieżu church was not only a religious temple but also part of Malta’s heritage, they said, urging the people to donate generously