These are the main stories reported in today's front pages.

Times of Malta reports that unions have unanimously rejected a proposal by the Malta Employers Association for the first day of sick leave not to be paid. It also says that the government registered a shortfall of €105 million in the first seven months of this year.

L-orizzont gives a curtain raiser to an interview carried out with Democratic Party leadership hopeful Anthony Buttigieg where he is quoted as saying that people have had enough of hearing about corruption and that the coalition's message emerged as confusing.

In-Nazzjon says Siggiewi residents are incensed over new development projects earmarked for the village while it also reports that the Franciscan community is asking for donations after the partial collapse of the Ta' Ġieżu ceiling.

The Malta Independent says the Malta Employers' Association has defended its unpaid sick leave proposal, claiming widespread abuse. It also quotes the Commissioner for Equality lamenting that management proposals were overwhelmingly held by males.