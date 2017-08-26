Suspected trafficker tries to dispose of drugs as police swoop in

File photo

A man is expected to be arraigned after being found in possession of drugs during a raid in Gozo last night, the police said.

The 55-year-old from Msida was found in possession of 40 sachets of cocaine, which he tried to throw away as soon as the drug squad swooped in, the police said.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of electronic weighing scales and other items believed to be connected with drug trafficking.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and the man is expected to be marched to court tomorrow, the police said.