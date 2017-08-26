Advert
Saturday, August 26, 2017, 13:14

Suspected trafficker tries to dispose of drugs as police swoop in

File photo

File photo

A man is expected to be arraigned after being found in possession of drugs during a raid in Gozo last night, the police said. 

The 55-year-old from Msida was found in possession of 40 sachets of cocaine, which he tried to throw away as soon as the drug squad swooped in, the police said. 

The suspect was also found to be in possession of electronic weighing scales and other items believed to be connected with drug trafficking. 

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and the man is expected to be marched to court tomorrow, the police said. 

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Blogger accusations dominate PN debate

  2. Bus drivers quit due to increased road...

  3. Surface of "worst road in Malta" removed...

  4. Happy Paws getting three air...

  5. Marine fuel station 'fully compliant'...

  6. Roof collapse donations after ceiling...

  7. Power still being restored 12 hours...

  8. Minor tremor reported in parts of Malta

  9. Mayor laments 'lawlessness' in Ħamrun

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed