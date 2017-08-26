Advert
Saturday, August 26, 2017, 13:37

Save the Lunzjata chapel from collapse, Siggiewi council appeals

Council says it has no money to restore chapel first built in 1420

The historic Lunzjata chapel in the Salib tal-Għolja needs urgent attention if it is to be spared from disaster, the Siggiewi council has appealed. 

The council joined the Curia in appealing for government investment, just days after part of the roof of Rabat's Ta' Ġieżu crashed onto the church altar. The incident has sparked a debate over the need to restore old church buildings. 

Parts of the Lunzjata chapel roof have already collapsed with cracks on the building's side sending stark warnings of potential disaster. Parts around the chapel, first built in 1420, have been cordoned off for safety reasons. 

But in a statement, mayor Allesia Psaila Zammit said the costs of restoration were substantial and could not be forked out by the council and the parish. 

In the past, the council had invested €300,000 in EU funds to pave the area and restore parts of the Salib tal-Għolja area.

The chapel forms part of Siggiewi's historical, cultural and religious identity and its potential destruction would deal a big blow to the village, the mayor warned. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Blogger accusations dominate PN debate

  2. Bus drivers quit due to increased road...

  3. Surface of "worst road in Malta" removed...

  4. Happy Paws getting three air...

  5. Marine fuel station 'fully compliant'...

  6. Power still being restored 12 hours...

  7. Roof collapse donations after ceiling...

  8. Minor tremor reported in parts of Malta

  9. Mayor laments 'lawlessness' in Ħamrun

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed