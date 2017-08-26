Save the Lunzjata chapel from collapse, Siggiewi council appeals

The historic Lunzjata chapel in the Salib tal-Għolja needs urgent attention if it is to be spared from disaster, the Siggiewi council has appealed.

The council joined the Curia in appealing for government investment, just days after part of the roof of Rabat's Ta' Ġieżu crashed onto the church altar. The incident has sparked a debate over the need to restore old church buildings.

Parts of the Lunzjata chapel roof have already collapsed with cracks on the building's side sending stark warnings of potential disaster. Parts around the chapel, first built in 1420, have been cordoned off for safety reasons.

But in a statement, mayor Allesia Psaila Zammit said the costs of restoration were substantial and could not be forked out by the council and the parish.

In the past, the council had invested €300,000 in EU funds to pave the area and restore parts of the Salib tal-Għolja area.

The chapel forms part of Siggiewi's historical, cultural and religious identity and its potential destruction would deal a big blow to the village, the mayor warned.