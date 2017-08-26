Hunters' federation to open a hunting school

FKNK president Joseph Perici Calascione speaking yesterday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Federation of hunters – FKNK – is working on a project to open a hunting school.

Launching a booklet dedicated to hunting safety, during the opening ceremony of the Game and Country expo being held at MFCC in Ta’ Qali, FKNK president Joseph Perici Calascione said that it has always been the aim of the hunting federation to instil a culture of safety among its members. He also announced that work has already begun on the establishment of a Sustainable Hunting Academy.

He said that the booklet, authored by Federico Cusimano, a well-known hunting educator in the international field, is an important part of the jigsaw that will eventually feature in the academy’s curriculum.

The FKNK places a lot of importance on the safety element

He said that the FKNK places a lot of importance on the safety element during hunting and while it has taken all measures to cover the vast majority of local hunting practices, the federation also looked into other practices abroad using rifles rather than shotguns.

He said that the practice of using rifles is gaining ground also in Malta especially among hunters who go abroad to practise the sport.

The booklet, in both English and Maltese, is to be distributed for free to all Maltese hunting licence holders while renewing their annual licences.

Mr Perici Calascione said that his federation hopes that its efforts to promote sustainable and safe hunting will continue to show the FKNK’s commitment towards upholding the highest standards of socio-cultural activities “in a world that needs to understand the importance of hunting as a useful tool of conservation.”