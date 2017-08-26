Four injured as driver loses control, ploughs into vehicle, traffic lights

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Four youths were injured, three seriously, after a car crash on The Strand in Gżira early this morning.

A 20-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle around 1.15am, hitting a parked vehicle and the traffic lights pole, the police said. The car came to a standstill on the central strip.

A 21-year-old man from Żabbar, a 20-year-old from Paola and a 17-year-old girl from Pembroke were riding as passengers in the vehicle.

A medical team and Civil Protection Department rescuers rushed to the scene to assist the injured who were taken to hospital. Three of the car occupants were later found to be suffering from serious injuries while the 17-year-old sustained light injuries.

Police are investigating.