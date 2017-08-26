Don't just blame the authorities for traffic illegalities, minister says

Malta Public Transport says a number of bus drivers have quit in recent months because of increased pressure on the road. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Transport Minister Ian Borg is urging drivers to be more responsible on the road, insisting that traffic illegalities should not be blamed only on the government and its entities.

A number of bus drivers have quit in recent months because of increased pressure on the road, according to Malta Public Transport.

“I totally agree that we need to continue pressing on enforcement and, obviously, there are different bodies responsible for that. Transport Malta is working to further strengthen its enforcement section and this is already having a positive impact.

“Road users, however, must also become more responsible. Let’s not put the blame only on the authorities and the government but also on citizens who should know better,” Dr Borg said.

According to the bus company, its drivers regularly complained about vehicles being double parked, left at corners or simply blocking the way. Such practice, coupled with an increase in construction works all over the island, made it difficult for the drivers to do their job properly, it said.

Earlier this month, the company announced that 28 new buses were being added to its fleet, bringing the total number in service to 204.

Dr Borg said the increase in the number of buses reflected the company’s willingness to respond to commuters’ needs, pointing out that this summer was busier than usual, with an increase of about 12 per cent in the number of public transport users.

He said efforts to recruit more bus drivers were also under way.

The public transport company, which employs over 1,000 people, said that, so far this year, it had already recruited over 200 drivers and was in the process of engaging more.