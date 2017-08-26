Curtail 'large-scale' projects frenzy until masterplan is drawn up

The government should curtail the "large-scale projects frenzy" for a limited time until a proper well studied national masterplan is drawn up, a private members' motion will propose.

The motion, to be presented by the Democratic Party, will propose "where and what" kind of developments are more suited to our country's needs, and seek to uphold a sustainable, environment-friendly economy.

"While other Mediterranean countries like France are seeking UNESCO world heritage status for their exquisite and historical sky lines, while other Mediterranean islands are seeking to upgrade their infrastructure and allow selective development to protect their character and the features that set them apart, Malta and Gozo are being progressively consumed by a run away building spree, resulting in a haphazard skyward as well as a horizontal concrete sprawl," a statement said.

Citizens residing in the most targeted areas, like Gżira, St Julian's, and Sliema have been forced to put up with massive inconveniences due to fragmented, incomplete planning and lack of enforcement.

"One dreads to even imagine how the situation will deteriorate when multiple large scale projects are being carried out simultaneously without holistic planning and consideration for the impact of these massive edifices on each other, and on the existing meagre infrastructure."

PD said it is grossly unjust that while the rich get richer, the man in the street is robbed of his health and quality of life, not to mention the systematic divestment of our citizens from their public land, sunlight, and airspace.