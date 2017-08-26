Call for architects for land valuation to make Lands Authority more transparent

Transport Minister Ian Borg visited the Lands Authority yesterday, meeting staff and board members. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A call for architects for land valuations will be issued next week as part of efforts to make the Lands Authority more transparent, Transport Minister Ian Borg has announced.

Dr Borg made the announcement while visiting the Lands Authority in Valletta, which falls within his remit as the minister responsible for infrastructure.

“We want to open the authority’s doors to those architects who would like to be involved in the valuation of property that costs over €400,000.

“The valuation of land often comes with public debate and the authority is conscious that efficiency and transparency could be improved and that is why such measures are being implemented,” Dr Borg said.

We have to end the taboo that overshadows the work done by the authority

The minister also pointed out that the board is meeting regularly in order to approve files efficiently in line with new legislation which came into force earlier this year.

Dr Borg also said that a number of applications will be available online in the coming weeks, explaining that case officers will be given the task to communicate with applicants while the application process was ongoing.

“This is being done to facilitate the process, as well as to continue promoting transparency in Government departments. We have to end the taboo that overshadows the work done by the authority once and for all,” Dr Borg told the board members.

During the visit, the minister also met with staff members, commending them for the work they were doing, adding that he was aware of the struggles they faced and would be working on addressing these to ensure that improvements continued.