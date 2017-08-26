Advert
Saturday, August 26, 2017, 20:01

Air Malta reports busiest weekend this year

Air Malta carried more than 12,200 passengers last Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Air Malta carried more than 12,200 passengers last Saturday and Sunday, considered to be the busiest weekend of the year so far.

In a statement, the national airline said it had carried 1,200 passengers (+11 per cent) more than in the corresponding period last year for a total of 12,210 passengers and registering a seat load factor of about 90 per cent.

“For many of our guests, last weekend was the start of holidays and we are happy that they chose to travel on Air Malta. With over 80 flights running on-schedule, we had a very busy operation,” said Paul Sies, the airline’s chief commercial officer.

He said Air Malta was the airline that offered “the most interesting schedule with excellent timings” to travel to the best airports in Europe.

