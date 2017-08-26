Advert
Saturday, August 26, 2017, 21:51

128 PN delegates cast their vote for new party leader

First round will take place on Saturday

A total of 128 Nationalist Party delegates cast their preference on Saturday in the preliminary vote to choose a new leader to succeed Simon Busuttil. 

More than 900 delegates of the circa 1,500 who are entitled to vote had collected their voting document by yesterday, the Nationalist Party said in a statement. 

The party reminded those that that did not collect their document that they may do so between Monday and Thursday. 

The first round will take place on Saturday, with a second round, if needed, slated for Sunday, September 3. The top two ranked candidates will go to a final round on September 16.

Four candidates - Adrian Delia, Chris Said, Alex Perici Calascione and Frank Portelli - are contesting an election which has turned bitter in recent days. 

The PN's administrative council had received a request to meet and discuss allegations made by blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia against Dr Delia.

Simon Busuttil resigned as party leader after the PN suffered a humiliating defeat in the June 3 general election. 

