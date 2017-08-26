What a mess!

I again visited this beautiful island recently but, sadly, I find nothing changed with regard to the state of St Paul’s Bay.

The coastal road from Gillieru to the Sunny Coast, my morning walk, is filthy, the litter bins stink and dog waste is everywhere.

I was pleased to see two road sweepers but, clearly, they have little impact on the area. The pavements and bins need to be washed. Could we not make use of the sea water?

It seems madness when considering that the country’s main source of revenue is tourism. Why is the government not taking this seriously and investing in Malta’s biggest asset?

I challenge Joseph Muscat to take a walk along the promenade and go through the locality’s backstreets. He should be proud of the country he presides over but it’s lunacy to ignore the state the place is in.

The great daily service of rubbish collection puts Britain to shame but the state of St Paul’s Bay shames Malta.