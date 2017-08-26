Litter louts
As a frequent user of country roads, unfortunately, I meet quite a few instances proving the presence of litter louts. However, last Sunday, in a junction of three country lanes in an area close to the chapel of St Lucy and St Nicholas in Ġnien il-Far, near Verdala Palace, there was a heap of empty mineral water bottles, the likes of which I never saw before.
I went back to my car and loaded them in the boot because I could not help seeing this scar on our countryside. It looks as if this junction is a roost for litter louts. Shame on them.
Incidentally, quite a few bottles and cans are strewn along the side of the road flanking the Verdala Palace perimeter wall and which leads to this chapel and to Girgenti.
