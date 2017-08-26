Watch: Late joy for City at Bournemouth

Raheem Sterling (centre) scored a late winner for Man. City against Bournemouth.

Manchester City claimed a late win as defeats for West Ham and Crystal Palace put pressure on Slaven Bilic and Frank De Boer at the bottom of the Premier League.

Palace and West Ham are without a point after three games in a Premier League led on Saturday afternoon by unbeaten Huddersfield.

De Boer's Eagles are yet to score after a 2-0 defeat to previously winless Swansea and were booed off three matches into the Dutchman's reign.

Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, scored his first Premier League goal one minute before half-time and Jordan Ayew added a second within three minutes of the restart.

Bilic's Hammers lost 3-0 at Newcastle, who won for the first time this season through goals from Joselu, Ciaran Clark and substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Bournemouth are also without a point after three games this season as Pep Guardiola's City claimed victory through Raheem Sterling's stoppage-time winner.

The England forward was sent off after earning a second yellow card for his celebrations at netting the decisive strike in the 2-1 win.

Gabriel Jesus had cancelled out Charlie Daniels' stunning strike as City came from behind for a second win from three games following Monday's draw with Everton, who play Chelsea on Sunday.

Huddersfield are also on seven points, alongside City, after being held to a goalless draw by Southampton.

The Terriers are still to concede a goal and lead Guardiola's men on goal difference.

Saints are also unbeaten after a second draw.

Miguel Britos was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Anthony Knockaert after 24 minutes, but Brighton are still chasing a first Premier League goal this season. They have their first point and maiden clean sheet.