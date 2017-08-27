Temile brace sinks Naxxar

Sliema players reacting after scoring against Naxxar. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Sliema Wanderers left behind their disappointing draw against Senglea Athletic to chalk their first win of the season against Naxxar Lions.

Frank Temile put Sliema ahead after outrunning former Reggina defender Lo Ameth to slot the ball behind an oncoming Omar Borg.

The Blues extended their lead when fullback John Mintoff, who is enjoying a flying start with his performances, fled a ball into the box on which winger Ryan Spiteri capitalised to register his first goal of the season

The Lions managed to reduce the score-line and offer hope to gain something from the match when Messias blasted a free-kick from long distance which Sarao could only see slide past him.

With Naxxar reduced to ten men following the expulsion of Lo Ameth, Temile sped all the left flank, before shifting into the inside of the field and sending a clinical shot into the far post for this second goal of the night.

Sliema added a fourth late in the match when an unmarked Muscat fled towards Naxxar’s goal and slid the ball into the near post of Borg.

The fifth goal arrived on the brink of the final whistle when Peter Xuereb headed home a Spiteri’s corner.

Frank Temile of Sliema was voted the BOV Player of the Match.

Mosta found no difficulty in overcoming Lija Athletic's challenge and chalk their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory.

The Blues found a way through past the half-hour mark when Thomas Veronese's cross shot was cleared short by Luke Bonnici, the ball came into the path of Dexter Xuereb who hit home with a low drive.

On the brink of half-time, Zac Brincat produced a delightful curled ball which nailed itself into the base of the net for 2-0.

Early in the second half, Leozinho, who arrived on loan from Floriana secured the win wth a low-drive.

Late in the match, newly-signed Djamel Leeflang scored a consolation goal for Lija.

Christian Fernandes of Mosta was voted the BOV Player of the Match.