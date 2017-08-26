Gzira march on against Birkirkara

Emannuel Ndubisi Okoye forces his way through against Birkirkara. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Gzira United registered their second win in two games after beating Birkirkara 2-0 in what has been one of the best games played by the Maroons since they returned to the top-flight last season.

After the first 45 minutes in which Darren Abdilla's team kept a foothold on the match but failed to materialize their goal-scoring opportunities, they forged ahead on 68 minutes when Samb Tounkara played a wall pass with former Valletta midfielder Roderick Briffa, and from close-range Tounkara placed the ball behind Schranz.

Ten minutes from time, Amadou Samb scored his third goal of the season when he connected on a whipped cross delivered by youth Nikolai Muscat to seal the win for the Maroons.

Gżira midfielder Roderick Briffa was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.