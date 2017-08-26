Gzira march on against Birkirkara
Gzira United registered their second win in two games after beating Birkirkara 2-0 in what has been one of the best games played by the Maroons since they returned to the top-flight last season.
After the first 45 minutes in which Darren Abdilla's team kept a foothold on the match but failed to materialize their goal-scoring opportunities, they forged ahead on 68 minutes when Samb Tounkara played a wall pass with former Valletta midfielder Roderick Briffa, and from close-range Tounkara placed the ball behind Schranz.
Ten minutes from time, Amadou Samb scored his third goal of the season when he connected on a whipped cross delivered by youth Nikolai Muscat to seal the win for the Maroons.
Gżira midfielder Roderick Briffa was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.