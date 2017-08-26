Always be prepared

Terrorism attacks spread terror, apart from causing death, injury and destruction. In response, many risk overreacting, putting a whole category of people in the same basket – like deeming all Muslims terrorists, which is far from the truth – or allowing fear to take over, hence, handing over victory to terrorists on a silver platter.

Thankfully, this tiny island has, so far, escaped such tragic occurrences. The fact that cultures can mix here and that, save a few ugly incidents here and there, inclusivity and tolerance still prevail are surely contributing factors.

Still, it would be wrong to think we are immune. All must remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements but there is no room for alarm even if terrorism nowadays has been brought to the heart of towns and cities. The recent deadly van rampage in Barcelona that left 13 people dead and many injured as they enjoyed themselves in the world-famous Las Ramblas boulevard is a case in point.

The country’s security and intelligence services will, no doubt, not put their guard down. But they must have all the necessary tools and well-trained personnel to be able to fulfil their difficult and dangerous task effectively.

In this regard, recent data published by Eurostat was not very encouraging and reassuring. The figures show that Malta’s expenditure on public order and safety is the third lowest in Europe when taken as a ratio of the island’s gross domestic product.

It emerged that, in 2015, Malta spent 1.2 per cent of its GDP (about €113 million, or circa €262 per inhabitant) to finance the police, the fire protection services, the law courts and the prison.

The European average stood at 1.8 per cent (about €507 per person).

To this, one must, of course, add the money spent on the Armed Forces of Malta, an expense that last year was close to €60 million. The investment being made in the military is welcome also because it is being given the sort of equipment it would need when dealing with delicate and dangerous situations like terrorism.

Yet, the latest Eurostat figures still give rise to some concern, especially when realising that Malta’s spend on the police (0.7 per cent of GDP) was the third lowest across the European Union in 2015.

Police officers are often the citizens’ first line of defence. They are usually the first to be summoned when trouble erupts. In a way, they can be the eyes and ears of the security services and their mere presence is in itself a deterrent, without having to deploy heavily-armed soldiers on the roads.

What also makes the data worrying is the fact that, lately, Malta has been ranking high in terms of statistics when gauging European Union members’ performance in various areas, be that lifestyle, future prospects, culture, the environment and, of course, finance.

The powers that be might say we are reading too much into the statistics and that there is no need to be too concerned. May that be the case. But, if so, they should come forward and put everyone’s mind at rest that each unit forming part of the bigger security services set-up is well-prepared for every eventuality.

One understands they cannot go into too much detail but they should avoid the political rhetoric.