MSE index marginally down

The MSE Equity Total Return Index broke a two-week winning streak, as the index closed in the red by 0.329 per cent, at 8,981.788 points. A total of 14 equities were active during the week, out of which the absolute majority amounting to eight, closed lower, while the gainers and non-movers tallied to three. Total turnover during the week increased from €862,067 to €1.23m.

Lombard Bank Malta plc announced their financials for the six months ended June 30, 2017 for the Lombard Bank Group – consisting of Lombard Bank Malta plc and Redbox Limited plc (the company holding the bank’s shares in MaltaPost plc).

Profit before tax for Lombard Bank Group increased by 7.6 per cent to €4.7m for the first six months of 2017, compared to €4.4m in the same period last year.

Despite registering positive results, a single trade over slim volume was recorded on Monday, closing flat at €2.36.

Bank of Valletta plc shares erased almost a third of last week’s gains as the equity closed 1.3 per cent lower at €2.12.

A total turnover of €244,976 was generated over 48 transactions.

On the contrary, HSBC Bank Malta plc closed in the black, as the equity recovered more than half of last week’s decline to close 1.6 per cent higher at €1.94.

On a negative note, FIMBank plc shares dipped 6.1 per cent during the week to close at $0.75 as two deals saw 156,141 shares changing hands.

On Thursday, the board of Directors of International Hotel Investments plc approved the half-yearly report for the period ended June 30, 2017.

During the first six months of 2017, the Group registered an increase in revenue of €44.5m over the corresponding period last year, on account of improvements across all subsidiaries and the consolidation of results as of January 1 this year, of the NLI Group, owner of the London and Brussels hotels.

The Group registered a loss before tax of €2.3m, when compared to the €1.86m registered in the same period last year. The decline was predominantly triggered by a substantial increase in finance costs.

These amounted to €11.58m when compared to the €7.85m in 2016.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc shares traded in the red during the week. The equity fell ex-div on Tuesday to close the week 0.7 per cent lower at €4.17.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of RS2 Software plc approved the interim financial statements for the period ended June 30.

The Group generated total revenue of €10.6m for the first half of 2017, demonstrating a better performance in comparison with the €9.7m reported in the comparable period of 2016.

Despite registering positive results, during the week the equity lost 0.5 per cent of its value to close at €1.78.

PG plc registered a decrease of 0.7 per cent in share price to close the week at €1.39.

A total of five trades saw 34,385 shares changed hands.

Elsewhere, five trades over a slim volume in Malta post plc shares saw the price of the equity close flat at €1.98.

Sanctums Shareholdings plc shares swayed between highs of €2.245 to lows of €2.151, to close 2.2 per cent lower at €2.151. A total of 12 trades amounting to 19,856 shares were executed.

In the property sector, Tigne Mall plc shares spiked by 8.6 per cent during the week, to close at €0.977. Malta Properties Company plc shares followed suit as the equity registered a 0.6 per cent increase to close at €0.533.

On the other hand, Malita Investments plc shares registered a decline of 1.2 per cent to close the week at €0.75 as four trades were executed on 41,500 shares.

Last Wednesday, the board of Directors of Medserv plc approved the half yearly report of the company for the first six months ended June 30, 2017. The equity was inactive during the week.

In the sovereign debt front, a total of 26 issues were active, as 11 headed south, 12 closed higher, while three closed flat.

As was already announced, the government will be issuing the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond, details about the issue were published last Thursday. The bonds will be offered at a coupon of three per cent per annum and will be issued at the price of €100 per bond and mature on September 13, 2022.

The bonds cannot be held jointly with any other individuals or purchased under nominee.

Eligible investors can apply for a maximum amount of €10,000 and for a minimum of €500 in multiples of €100 thereafter.

Applications shall open on Monday, September 4, 2017 and close on Wednesday September 6, 2017 or earlier at the discretion of the issuer. Application are now available from authorised financial institutions.

In the corporate debt market, a total of 34 issues were active during the week of which, 15 headed north, seven closed in negative territory, while 12 remained unchanged.