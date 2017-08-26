French singer gets Hollywood star at age 93
French singer Charles Aznavour finally got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, capping a more than 70-year career as one of his country's most popular entertainers.
Aznavour, 93, who was born Shahnour Varinag Aznavourian in Paris to Armenian parents, has sold more than 100 million records in 80 countries.
He has been described as France's equivalent to Frank Sinatra.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.