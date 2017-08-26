French singer gets Hollywood star at age 93

Charles Aznavour pictured in 2009.

French singer Charles Aznavour finally got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, capping a more than 70-year career as one of his country's most popular entertainers.

Aznavour, 93, who was born Shahnour Varinag Aznavourian in Paris to Armenian parents, has sold more than 100 million records in 80 countries.

He has been described as France's equivalent to Frank Sinatra.