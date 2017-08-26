Advert
Saturday, August 26, 2017, 12:00

Watch: Tracing the last days of a friend (ARTE)

Immigration is not just about war. Through his photographic series, Hamid Akhlaghi traces the last days in Iran of Shahab, one of his best friends.

Like so many others, he has decided to leave the country to pursue his studies in the United States, leaving behind him his family, his friends and his girlfriend Mary. 

