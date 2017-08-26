Watch: Tracing the last days of a friend (ARTE)
Immigration is not just about war. Through his photographic series, Hamid Akhlaghi traces the last days in Iran of Shahab, one of his best friends.
Like so many others, he has decided to leave the country to pursue his studies in the United States, leaving behind him his family, his friends and his girlfriend Mary.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.