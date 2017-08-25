Advert
Friday, August 25, 2017, 21:32

Man shot in Brussels after attacking soldiers - Belgian prosecutors

30-year-old assailant not known to anti-terror investigators

Updated 10.05pm

A man was shot in the centre of Brussels this evening after attacking two soldiers with a knife, Brussels prosecutors said.

The man was critically wounded but was still alive and in hospital, they said. The soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack, one in the face and the other in the hand.

"With the identity that we currently have, it is a 30-year-old man who is not known for terrorist activities," a spokeswoman for the prosecution service said.

