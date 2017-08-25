Man shot in Brussels after attacking soldiers - Belgian prosecutors
30-year-old assailant not known to anti-terror investigators
Updated 10.05pm
A man was shot in the centre of Brussels this evening after attacking two soldiers with a knife, Brussels prosecutors said.
The man was critically wounded but was still alive and in hospital, they said. The soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack, one in the face and the other in the hand.
"With the identity that we currently have, it is a 30-year-old man who is not known for terrorist activities," a spokeswoman for the prosecution service said.
