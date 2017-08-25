Watch: Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Here, Press Association Sport revisits five of his finest wins.

Manny Pacquiao, May 2015 - The long-awaited fight between the two greatest fighters of their generation proved the biggest and richest in history, regardless of it arguably taking place six years after their collective peak. Pacquiao, then 36 and two years younger than Mayweather, was the biggest loser with that timing, when in the absence of the irresistible ferociousness of his prime, Mayweather produced his latest masterclass to ease to a comfortable points victory. The only time he really threatened Mayweather was in the fourth round when he landed a powerful left hand, but the American again adjusted, winning via scores of 118-110, 116-112 and 116-112 on the three judges' scorecards.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, September 2013 - While Pacquiao was widely considered Mayweather's greatest threat as the world's finest fighter, it was Mexico's Alvarez who had the potential to provide his toughest test. Both significantly bigger and younger, the then-23-year-old Alvarez's greatest hope of victory came in bullying the decorated American but he consistently struggled to impose himself as Mayweather produced an extraordinary display, punishing any attempts to put him under pressure. After again dominating with his jab and classy combinations, Mayweather was awarded victory by scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 114-114 in a controversial majority decision that led to judge C.J. Ross standing down amid ridicule after she scored the fight a draw.

Shane Mosley, May 2010 - Against another modern great, Mayweather survived perhaps the biggest punch of his career to produce a true masterclass and earn a one-sided, unanimous decision. The powerful Mosley landed a big right hand that buckled his knees and forced him to hold on a minute into the second round, but after recovering Mayweather concluded that round in control and thereafter excelled. He timed and read his fellow American to such perfection to the extent that Mosley could have been withdrawn to save further punishment.

Ricky Hatton, December 2007 - In a fight billed 'Undefeated', Mayweather ultimately outclassed a near-peak Hatton to inflict the first defeat of the Briton's professional career by stopping him in 10 rounds. Hatton, widely considered a stylistic challenge for Mayweather owing to his pressure fighting and high work-rate, was the world's leading light-welterweight and largely matched the WBC welterweight champion physically. However, after a promising start, he began to fall behind on points in the middle rounds. Mayweather began to read him until timing the powerful left hook that sent him to the canvas and led to the stoppage shortly after he returned to his feet.

Oscar De La Hoya, May 2007 - The first of Mayweather's match-ups that became a true 'superfight' involved him stepping up to light-middleweight - having won his first world title five divisions beneath that at super-featherweight - and producing an educated and classy performance that arguably deserved more than the split decision victory he received. Two judges had Mayweather winning 116-112 and 115-113, while the third had De La Hoya via a score of 115-113 but, beyond a sometimes superior work-rate, he did little to overcome Mayweather's defence and better quality of punching.