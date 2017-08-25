Live: Football transfers news and rumours

-
Martina Borg unveiled as Apulia Trani's player.
-
Blaise Matuidi posing for photographs with the J-Store staff.
-
Claudette Xuereb to feature for Serie B side Salento Women Soccer next season.
-
Former Balzan skipper will feature for Floriana next season.
-
Siem De Jong is willing to return to Ajax.
-
Andre Schembri will be deployed as a left winger.
-
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United.
Welcome to the Times of Malta Live Transfer News and Rumours. We will try and keep you up to date on the latest gossip and news from the European market as it happens.
