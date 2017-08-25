Barcelona to sign Dortmund's Dembele for €105m
20-year-old will be second most expensive transfer of all time
Barcelona have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Ousmane Dembele from Germany's Borussia Dortmund on a five-year-deal for €105 million plus add-ons, the Spanish club said on Friday.
France international Dembele scored 10 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions to help Dortmund finish third in the Bundesliga last season. The team also won the German Cup.
A statement from Barca said Dembele would arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and have his medical on Monday before signing the contract, which will contain a release clause of €400 million. He will also be officially unveiled on Monday at the club's Nou Camp stadium.
Visca Barça, Visca Catalunya !
"Born in Vernon, France on 15 May 1997, Ousmane Dembele is one of the best young players in the world," continued the statement on Barca's official website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
"The French winger stands out for his pace, ability to beat men and versatility. He comes to FC Barcelona after having demonstrated his quality with Rennes and then Borussia Dortmund. He can play on either wing in attack and is known for his great dribbling.
"At 20 years of age he has played a total of seven games with the French national side alongside Barca players Samuel Umtiti and Lucas Digne... Without doubt he is (a) hugely talented player, one of the best on the continent."
A statement from the Bundesliga side added:
"FC Barcelona will pay Borussia Dortmund a fixed transfer compensation of €105 million. Above that there was an agreement of a variable transfer compensation up to a maximum of around 40 percent of the fixed transfer compensation."
Barcelona are also targeting Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho as they look to fill the void left by the departure of star forward Neymar, who joined Paris St Germain for a world record fee of 222 million euros.
After Neymar, Dembele becomes the second most expensive transfer of all-time as the deal's add-ons will take him past the €105 million Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last year.
Barca's need to sign a top class player to replace the Brazilian was underlined by their heavy 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup earlier in the month, although the Catalans beat Real Betis 2-0 in their opening game of the Liga campaign.
They visit Alaves on Saturday, while Dembele is likely to make his debut after the international break on September 9 when Barca host city rivals Espanyol.
— Ousmane Dembél (@Dembouz) August 25, 2017
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.