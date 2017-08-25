Advert
Friday, August 25, 2017, 18:03

Barcelona to sign Dortmund's Dembele for €105m

20-year-old will be second most expensive transfer of all time

Dembele at pre-season training with Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Reuters

Barcelona have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Ousmane Dembele from Germany's Borussia Dortmund on a five-year-deal for €105 million plus add-ons, the Spanish club said on Friday.

France international Dembele scored 10 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions to help Dortmund finish third in the Bundesliga last season. The team also won the German Cup.

A statement from Barca said Dembele would arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and have his medical on Monday before signing the contract, which will contain a release clause of €400 million. He will also be officially unveiled on Monday at the club's Nou Camp stadium.

