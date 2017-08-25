Wining under the stars

For the second consecutive year, Marsovin winery is holding a two-night event at its Ramla Valley Estate, Gozo.

The event, Antonin Under the Stars, takes the name after the award-winning wine Antonin Blanc, made from grapes grown on the very same estate.

A selection of premium wines will include Antonin Blanc, Cheval Franc and the newest addition produced from this estate – Blanc de Cheval.

For those who wish to have a closer look at the vineyard lifecycle, guided vineyard tours by Marsovin’s wine specialists will also be held on both days at 7pm.

The Travellers will entertain patrons on both nights. Food will be supplied by Orange Miles.

A limited number of tickets are being released and will be sold on a first-come first-served basis. The ticket price includes entrance, vineyard tour, a wine glass to take home and Marsovin premium wine throughout the evening.

Antonin Under the Stars is being held today and tomorrow between 7.30pm and 11.30pm. Tickets can be purchased online from www.ticketline.com.mt or directly from the Marsovin Cellars by calling 2366 2445 or 7923 1919; or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].