Three-day film festival in Gozo

Simshar

The first edition of the Gozo Film Festival is being held at the Citadel between today and Sunday.

The three-day festival will be promoting Gozitan, Maltese and international film-makers, offering the public free viewing of selected movies spanning different genres.

The festival will screen 32 short movies, nine Maltese and Gozitan productions, three feature movies and two documentaries.

Among the feature movies being show will be Gozo, a psychological ghost story by Miranda Bowen, filmed entirely on location in Gozo; When Pigs Have Wings (Le Cochon de Gaza), a 2011 French-German-Belgian comedy film directed by Sylvain Estibal, shot almost entirely in Malta, and the 2014 film Simshar, inspired by true events and directed by Rebecca Cremona.

During the festival, children will be taught about the way films are produced.

The event is held in conjunction with VisitMalta, the Gozo Ministry and the Malta Film Commission.

More information may be obtained from festival director Federico Chini on 7991 4840 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

www.gozofilmfestival.com