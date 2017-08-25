Advert
Friday, August 25, 2017, 00:01

Siġġiewi vines

The sixth edition of Festa Għeneb (Wine Fest) is taking place on Sunday from 7pm onwards in St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi.

The festival celebrates the collection of grapes from vineyards grown in the locality. With around 530,00 square metres of vineyards, Siġġiewi has the largest concentration of vineyards. It is estimated that more than 400 Siġġiewi families are directly involved in the upkeep of these vineyards.

The wine that will be pressed will be bottled and sold with all profits going towards Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

During the event, there will be the traditional pressing of crushed grapes in a huge stone vat purposely prepared in St Nicholas Square.

This activity is organised by the Siġġiewi local council in conjunction with Vitimalta. It also has the cooperation of the Maltese Tourism Authority, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. It’s carnival time… again

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Colours of an archipelago

  5. Burmese novelist at Fort St Elmo this...

  6. Qormi celebrations

  7. Wining under the stars

  8. Siġġiewi vines

  9. Three-day film festival in Gozo

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed