Siġġiewi vines

The sixth edition of Festa Għeneb (Wine Fest) is taking place on Sunday from 7pm onwards in St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi.

The festival celebrates the collection of grapes from vineyards grown in the locality. With around 530,00 square metres of vineyards, Siġġiewi has the largest concentration of vineyards. It is estimated that more than 400 Siġġiewi families are directly involved in the upkeep of these vineyards.

The wine that will be pressed will be bottled and sold with all profits going towards Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

During the event, there will be the traditional pressing of crushed grapes in a huge stone vat purposely prepared in St Nicholas Square.

This activity is organised by the Siġġiewi local council in conjunction with Vitimalta. It also has the cooperation of the Maltese Tourism Authority, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights.