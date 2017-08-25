Qormi celebrations

The Qormi Wine Festival, including a contest for amateur vintners, will be held today and tomorrow.

The festival, now in its 13th year, will feature food, entertainment, and, of course, wine.

Separate wine stalls will be set up alongside Main Street, with St George’s parish church acting as a backdrop.

There will also be stalls featuring traditional Maltese cuisine.

Local artistes and groups will be performing in the festival area. These include Karen and Harvey for the first part of the night and Vinny Vella’s band featuring Andreana who will be the main attraction on the main stage tonight.

The band led by local duo Xarulu’ will be performing a two-hour chill-out set.

Tomorrow Xarulu’ will warm up the crowd for another concert, this time by Mark Spiteri Lucas and Band, featuring Kaya, Ivan Spiteri Lucas, Mike Spiteri, Neville Refalo and Chiara.

The chill-out area will be hosted by the trio Karma Train.

The Santa Marija accordion band will take part during both nights of the event in Rock Street.

Those in attendance can purchase a custom-made wine glass bearing the Qormi Wine Festival logo for €16. They will then be entitled to sample unlimited wine from the festival’s stalls in this glass on both days.

The wine competition is being held along Main Street today. It is open for people who produce home-made wines and will award the best wines in different categories.

More information may be obtained by calling 7906 2455.

During the festival, the group 4Teenth Productions will present Tour du Ciel – a satirical production revolving around popular culture in Maltese villages, saints and more – in a World War II shelter.

The Qormi Wine Festival is organised by Kumitat Festi Esterni, with the help of the Qormi local council. The festival will be open from 7.30pm to midnight, with the last wine servings at 11.30pm.

www.festiesterniqormi.org