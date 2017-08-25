Literature, films and music at Fort St Elmo

The Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival at Fort St Elmo in Valletta continues this evening with readings by Maltese crime novelist Mark Camilleri; the French-language poet and novelist from Luxembourg Jean Portante; Bosnian poet short story writer Asja Bakić; and the Maltese prize-winning Maltese novelist Alfred Sant, who will be interviewed by writer and translator Mark Vella.

Also this evening, at 7pm, before the start of the festival readings, Inizjamed and LEuL are presenting a special event which is open to those involved or interested in the publication and promotion of literature.

Two Portuguese publishing consultants from Booktailors, Luís Coimbra and Paulo Ferreira, will give a presentation about promoting writers and works internationally called ‘The Double Agent: Literaturefor Sale’.

This second night of the festival features the premiere of the poetry film of Victor Fenech’s work Fuq Għoljiet Dingli by Trevor Borg, which will also be introduced by Kenneth Scicluna.

This film was commissioned by the Valletta 2018 Foundation and Inizjamed.

Live music will be provided by the duo made up of John Bartolo on drums and Jimmy Bartolo on guitar for their project Heart of Darkness.

During this evening’s readings only (8pm to 11pm), children are being invited to attend an open workshop in Maltese and English on storywriting and building papier-mâché models for festivals and other outdoor activities.

This parallel event, which is part of the Oħloq Kultura programme, is being organised by More or Less Theatre in collaboration with the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

Parents who would like to enrol their children for this workshop are to write to [email protected], indicating what time they will be attending.

Twelve writers from nine countries are reading at this year’s festival, which also features Maltese and foreign poetry films, live music by jazz alternative Maltese musicians, a book stall, a book-binding stand by Kotba Calleja, drinks and a selection of food provided by Migrant Women Association Malta.

The festival runs at Fort St Elmo in Valletta at 8pm until tomorrow. Entrance to all events is free.