Announcements

CACHIA CARUANA. On August 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved and devoted wife Marian, née Apap, his nephews and niece Edward and his wife Silvana, Richard, Francis, Louise and her husband Tonio Ellul, his sisters-in-law Josephine Cachia Caruana, Celia Portelli and Tania Apap, his great-nephews and great-nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Friday, August 25, at 8.45am at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Ward M3, Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedication and care.

ELLUL. On August 19, at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, CHARISSE, aged 38, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her parents John and Angela, her beloved Paul, her sister Audrey and brother-in-law Georg, her nephews Luigi, Fran-cesco and Beppe, all her friends, relatives and colleagues. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 26, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Dingli cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – MARY, née Gauci Borda, originally from Kalkara, died peacefully on August 19 in Melbourne, Australia, aged 86, with family by her side. Widow of Emanuel Vella, beloved mother of Bernard, Edith, Victor and Rosalie, sister of Frank and Josephine. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALÀ – Comm. Dr MAURICE AGIUS VADALÀ, LL.D., KM. Treasured, unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grand-father, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and guidance. His family.

ARRIGO – IRIS, widow of Dr Maurice Arrigo. On the anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Noel, Peter and Marisa, in-laws, relatives and friends.

BETBEDER-MATIBET. In loving memory of JEAN-LOUIS who passed away in Paris on July 2. Fondly remembered by his wife France, his Maltese friends and his family. Mass for the repose of his soul was celebrated on August 20 at St Augustine parish church, Valletta.

BONAVIA – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Valerie, Norman and Celine, Nathalie and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. In loving memory of our dearest ISABEL on the second anniversary of her passing to a better life. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.