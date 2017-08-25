Power to the communities

In its 2017 electoral manifesto, the Labour Party had pledged to directly address the social housing problem by intervening to help out people not in a position to have access to the current thriving property market. The party in government committed itself to increase social mobility and the quality of life of those already living in housing estates. The building of new units to address the prevailing demands for social housing was among the government’s action points.

This is, without any doubt, being actively pursued by the government through so-called affordable housing projects. The Siġġiewi housing project, in the area bordering Triq it-Tabib Nikol Zammit, Triq l-Imdina and Triq Dun Manwel Zammit, is a prime example. In a Talking Point on the Times of Malta (August 17), Social Accommodation Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes specifically refers to this particular housing project and claims that the government’s vision is not only about rebuilding houses but also about “rebuilding communities”.

Communities cannot be built by merely converting disused fields into a substantial block of apartments and allocating them to those on waiting lists

“Rebuilding communities” – this phrase resonated in my mind for quite a while. Galdes is definitely going beyond what was originally stated in the 2017 electoral manifesto and, in so doing, is ‘burdening’ the government with additional responsibilities. Communities cannot be built by merely converting disused fields into a substantial block of apartments and allocating them to those persons on waiting lists. This process is definitely more complicated and usually develops in a natural way through societal norms.

Galdes is discounting the fact that, at present, there is an existing community, which, for years, has been serenely living in the area where the development will take place. Surely, the government is not factoring in the unintended and unforeseen consequences this development will have on the existing Siġġiewi community.

The consequences may go as far as changing the social fabric of the area, especially if this and other housing projects in the vicinity are not managed well. It is imperative that Galdes listens to the residents’ and the local council’s concerns on the matter. Only thus can such sensitive projects blend in with the neighbourhood.

Moreover, if the government is committed to increasing the quality of life of local communities, then it should ensure there is an open dialogue with society at large.

The government cannot be perceived to be inclusive if it simply forges ahead with such projects without even giving an opportunity to residents to express their views, concerns and suggestions. The government should hold true to its electoral mantra of being a Gvern li jisma’ (in touch with the people).

In conclusion, I again refer to the 2017 electoral manifesto when the Labour Party pledged to invest in localities and communities. I ask: is the government willing to strengthen the existing social fabric by investing more in communal projects, which will benefit society at large?

I urge all Siġġiewi residents to come forward and sign up the petition launched by the local council, which can be found at www.change.org/p/government-of-malta-si%C4%A1%C4%A1iewi-objects-to-massive-development.

Sara Magri is a financial services professional with a keen interest in environmental issues.