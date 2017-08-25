Party’s identity issues

Following another electoral defeat in June and the Marriage Equality Act saga in July, the Nationalist Party is at a crossroads. One of the common discussions revolves around the party’s identity.

Some commentators try to picture the PN as a party with a liberal and secularist origin. They acknowledge that Christian democracy was there from the start but their interpretation of what Christian democracy is all about seems to be a ‘wishy-washy’ application of Christian principles.

It’s difficult to fathom how a ‘wishy-washy’ Christian party could have consecrated itself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1927 and adopted the motto of Religio et Patria for years.

This liberal streak mentioned by the commentators cannot be interpreted by today’s understanding of what liberalism is all about. It should be interpreted against Malta’s colonial context.

The PN’s ‘liberalism’ had a constitutionalist and liberal-democratic semblance.

The context in which the modern nationalist movement originated and developed in the late 19th century and early 20th century was one in which more self-determination was being fought for.

Catholic principles were always en-shrined as one of the major driving principles of the PN. This does not mean it was a confessional party but that it was inspired by Catholic social thought.

In fact, a closer look at Catholic social thought, per se, shows it can be adopted and championed for believers, people of other denominations/faiths and non-believers.

It is interesting to note that the adoption of Catholic social thought is not an exclusive PN hegemony. Both the PN and Labour have a common heritage in their adherence to Rerum Novarum, a Catholic social encyclical written by Pope Leo XIII discussing the Christian’s role in a newly-industrialised society.

Back to the 21st century! Is it possible to adopt Catholic social thought in today’s secular society?

In 2006, Pope Benedict XVI stressed the importance of the Christian-inspired social model and the values related to life matters (the defence of life from conception to natural end), family matters (defence of the natural structure of the family as one man and one woman) and parental rights in the education of their children.

The PN should rediscover its Christian democratic principles, which are enshrined in its statute

Pope Francis reiterated the importance these values and other values like solidarity, dignity to work and environ-mental stewardship.

It is in light of this forma mentis that it was impossible for Edwin Vassallo to vote in favour of the Marriage Equality Act.

Some have criticised Vassallo for having contested the election under a PN ticket when same-sex marriage was on the PN manifesto. This argument is a can of worms in itself.

It is interesting to note that the inclusion of this electoral promise only came when the nominations for candidature for the general elections had closed and nominations had already been submitted.

I cannot state whether this was done by design or whether it was just a coincidence. However, this definitely shows that more dialogue and collegiality are required within the different party structures.

By defying the party Whip and voting in accordance to his conscience, Vassallo’s decision has revolutionised our local politics.

The support he received after this decision has shown the current political establishment that he was truly representing a large segment of the population, which was going to be totally unrepresented in Parliament.

This support also meant that the PN could not take any punitive measure against Vassallo without alienating a large section of its grassroots, who were already disgruntled with how the whole matter had developed.

Concurrently, the inaction to discipline a defiant MP established a clear precedent. All four candidates for the PN’s leadership have committed themselves to allow a ‘free vote’ on morality issues.

One still has to see whether Labour is democratic enough to follow suit and allow its MPs a free vote too.

What is the way forward?

Hopefully, the Vassallo saga will bring about the realisation that there is an alternative perspective to the monotone ‘liberal’ agenda, which has been dominating the local political arena and parties for the last few years. At this crucial point in time, the PN should rediscover its Christian democratic principles, which are enshrined in its statute.

Finally, Christians from across the political divide should not shy away in expressing their opinions and support civic groups/movements that lobby for an authentic and an integral view of humanity and human rights.

Andrea Pace is a geographer with a passion for history, political science and the humanities.