Listen to God Save the Queen... as you never heard it before!
The Libyan Army band gave a unique rendition of God Save The Queen as Tripoli welcomed British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
Footage released by the BBC shows the army struggling to play Britain's national anthem. Mr Johnson visited Libya after a stopover in Malta.
