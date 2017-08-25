French president spent €26,000 on make-up in three months

Mind those wrinkles, monsieur le president. Photo: Reuters

He's been called France's answer to Canadian political heartthrob Justin Trudeau, but it appears Emmanuel Macron's aesthetic appeal is down to more than youthful good looks.

The recently-elected French president spent an eye-watering €26,000 on make-up in his first three months in office, French media reported today.

In a statement justifying the figures, the Elysée said that the president had to employ an external make-up artist since no civil servants were adequately qualified. It said that a more long-term, cost-effective solution was currently being discussed.

Macron can however justify the extravagance by pointing to his predecessor's spendthrift ways: Francois Hollande used to pay his private barber €10,000 a month out of taxpayer money.