French president spent €26,000 on make-up in three months
Emmanuel Macron spares no expense to look good
He's been called France's answer to Canadian political heartthrob Justin Trudeau, but it appears Emmanuel Macron's aesthetic appeal is down to more than youthful good looks.
The recently-elected French president spent an eye-watering €26,000 on make-up in his first three months in office, French media reported today.
In a statement justifying the figures, the Elysée said that the president had to employ an external make-up artist since no civil servants were adequately qualified. It said that a more long-term, cost-effective solution was currently being discussed.
Macron can however justify the extravagance by pointing to his predecessor's spendthrift ways: Francois Hollande used to pay his private barber €10,000 a month out of taxpayer money.
