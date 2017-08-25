Two ministers defend donations from political appointees

According to the code of ethics, ministers in doubt on whether to accept donations should seek the Prime Minister’s guidance. Photo: DOI

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici denied that they had breached the ministerial code of ethics when they accepted monetary donations for their electoral campaigns from political appointees.

The ministerial code of ethics lays down that: “Ministers should not accept any presents, donations, hospitality or services from anyone which might put him [the minister] in a position to feel obliged towards that person”.

Both ministers, however, said the code did not apply during an election.

“The ministerial code of ethics refers to gifts received by a minister for private benefit, which was not the case here,” Mr Bartolo and Dr Bonnici argued.

They said that “when a general election is called and an electoral campaign is under way there are special laws that regulate all political donations to each candidate and the party”.

In their declaration deposited at the Electoral Commission, both ministers declared receiving donations for their personal campaigns from individuals who were given public posts by them.

In Mr Bartolo’s case, he declared receiving donations from Silvio Debono, whom he appointed chairman of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology. Mr Debono and his consultancy firm also received direct orders from the Education Ministry.

Mr Bartolo also declared receiving money for his personal campaign from the managing director of Finco Trust, Paul Bonello, who was engaged by the minister as his consultant.

Dr Bonnici declared receiving a donation from Mark Attard Montalto.

A lawyer by profession, Dr Attard Montalto was appointed as consultant to the Justice Minister. He was also given other public posts including at the Arbitration Centre, which falls under the political remit of Dr Bonnici.

According to the code of ethics, ministers in doubt on whether to accept donations should seek the Prime Minister’s guidance.

No replies were forthcoming when the Office of the Prime Minister was asked whether either minister had sought any guidance about the donations.

In separate, albeit identical replies to this newspaper, the two ministers did not specify which “special laws” they were referring to when declaring that the code of ethics did not apply during an electoral campaign.

They insisted that “unlike the PN’s illegal donations through false invoices, the donations highlighted [by this newspaper], which were done as a means of political support to the candidate in question, respect in full these laws and have been declared in the most transparent manner”.