Today's front pages

The tax burden increase in Malta is twice the European average, according to this morning's Times of Malta, which also revealed that bus drivers are quitting due to increased road stress.

L-Orizzont celebrates that the process to dismantle the Delimara power station chimney will start today with approval of the permit, marking the end of the use of heavy fuel oil on the island. The GWU newspaper also confirms that the union will not accept various proposals made yesterday by the Malta Employers' Association, including that the first day of sick leave should not be paid. The paper also reports that the dome of the church that collapsed on Wednesday showed evidence of water damage to the end of the supporting beams.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its whole front page to the first debate between the Nationalist Party's four leadership contenders, a two and a half hour marathon that was televised live.

And finally, The Malta Independent focusses on the statement by contender Adrian Delia that he did not recognise the account number which a blogger said was linked to transfers of money derived from prostitution. It also features a story about the MEA proposals, highlighting its insistence that smoking pot while at work - whether legal or not - was never acceptable.