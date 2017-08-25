Ta’ Ġieżu church appeals for people to keep donating
Franciscans count the cost of damage
Donations from the public for the repair of the Ta’ Ġieżu are drying up because people have the mistaken impression that help from the government and other entities will be enough to repair all the damage.
The Franciscan fathers that run the Ta’ Ġieżu church said although they very grateful for the assistance received, it will cost much more to get the church back to its former state.
The fathers are still assessing the damage caused after part of the roof collapse on Wednesday morning, leading a gaping hole. They said that both the altar and the high altar will need new marble, and the surrounding floor will also need to be replaced. All the equipment and paraphernalia used at the altar were also destroyed.
The fathers are now also considering using the opportunity to build a dome – as was originally intended. In fact, there is already support built on the roof for one.
