Rest of Rabat church ceiling not in any immediate danger

Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

Five steel beams will be used to reinforce the ceiling of the church of Our Lady of Jesus, in Rabat, part of which collapsed on Wednesday, causing extensive damage.

Two wooden beams supporting the ceiling gave way, leading to the collapse and a gaping hole above the main altar of the church, commonly known as Ta’ Ġieżu and run by the Franciscan Fathers.

Building contractor Laurence Mifsud said yesterday the steel beams would be temporarily installed tomorrow.

As workmen sifted through the debris to collect the marble, Mr Mifsud noted that the architects who inspected the church concluded that the rest of the ceiling was not in immediate danger.

He added that, notwithstanding the temporary beams, the church would still remain closed.

A side door leading to the oratory of St Joseph can be used for those attending Mass.

Roof membrane that was exposed when the ceiling collapsed was removed yesterday and the workmen put plastic sheets over the hole to avoid any further damage by rainwater.

Plans for permanent repairs have already been laid out and will include a dome, which was in the original plans of the church.

The government has offered financial help to the Franciscan Fathers through the Good Causes Fund. The Prime Minister invited the Archbishop to list churches where assistance was required to avoid a repeat of the Rabat collapse.

Comments on the social media queried the architects’ conclusion that the place was “safe”.

Contacted about this, Fr Martin Coleiro, prior of the Franciscan Fathers, said the only wooden beams had been in the part that collapsed.

Since it was the beams that gave way, he added, the architects were able to immediately conclude there was no immediate danger.

The Franciscan Fathers have set up an emergency fund and any donations can be made to Bank of Valletta account 40020868884.